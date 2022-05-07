Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.37 ($8.81).

CBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.53) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.12 ($6.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

