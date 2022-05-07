Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.50. 99,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

