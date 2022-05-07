Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 173,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,679. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

