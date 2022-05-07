Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. FMR LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.