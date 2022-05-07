Comparing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -73.61% -45.68% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Athena Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50

Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $31.05, indicating a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.33 $2.02 billion $1.14 19.67

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

