Comparing Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Impala Platinum and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.18 $3.07 billion N/A N/A Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Impala Platinum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vedanta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Impala Platinum and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Impala Platinum pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Vedanta pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vedanta beats Impala Platinum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum (Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

About Vedanta (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.