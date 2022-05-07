Comparing Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renovacor and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 12.07 -$152.10 million ($3.70) -8.48

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovacor and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 2 3 0 2.60

Renovacor presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.00%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.59%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -71.02% -11.82% Twist Bioscience -112.70% -27.10% -22.80%

Summary

Renovacor beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

