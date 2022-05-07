Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.08). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. CL King increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

