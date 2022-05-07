Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $10.75 on Friday, hitting $48.11. 621,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.