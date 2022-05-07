CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 47,719 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 47,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $356,460.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,143,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 28,043 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $208,639.92.

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $42,905.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.71 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.