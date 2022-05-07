Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 289,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

