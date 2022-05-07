Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Michael E. Krawitz Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

