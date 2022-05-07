Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Michael E. Krawitz Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $985.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.