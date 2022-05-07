Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Conduent alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 418,521 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 1,544,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 306,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.66. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.