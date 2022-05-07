Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.79-0.73) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.75). The company issued revenue guidance of $554-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.39 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 guidance to (0.21-0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 10,710,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17. Confluent has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

