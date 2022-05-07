Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent updated its Q2 guidance to (0.21-0.19) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.79-0.73) EPS.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,710,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,644. Confluent has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at $233,091,907.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Confluent by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

