Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.21-0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.40 million.Confluent also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.79-0.73) EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. 10,710,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,644. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Confluent has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.53.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

