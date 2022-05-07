Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Conformis stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 364,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 1,749.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,502 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Conformis by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conformis by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Conformis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

