ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.79.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 23.51%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 57.3% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,659,000 after acquiring an additional 384,924 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 157.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.