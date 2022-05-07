Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 455,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,927,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

