Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

NYSE ED opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

