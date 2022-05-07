Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Shares of ED traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 1,747,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

