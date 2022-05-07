Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO William A. Newlands Sells 3,787 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE STZ opened at $247.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

