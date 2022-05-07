Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,450.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSU. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2,414.29.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,979.25 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,677.44 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2,128.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,158.95.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

