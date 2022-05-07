Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $24.13 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.