Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $24.13 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

