Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.