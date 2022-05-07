Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,605. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $296.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 392,939 shares of company stock worth $4,085,532 and sold 277,158 shares worth $3,278,735. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,247,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.