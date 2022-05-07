ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

