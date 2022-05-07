Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

