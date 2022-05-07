Contrasting Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28% HomeTrust Bancshares 14.30% 9.53% 1.08%

21.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carver Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.28 -$3.90 million N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 2.73 $15.53 million $1.38 19.31

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

