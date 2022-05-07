Contrasting China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Resources Power and PNM Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $8.97 billion 0.98 $977.41 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.22 $196.36 million $2.26 20.35

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources.

Dividends

China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PNM Resources pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 10.68% 10.38% 2.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Resources Power and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Summary

PNM Resources beats China Resources Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Resources Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

