Contrasting Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 1 5 4 0 2.30 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 168.88%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.71%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Immunovant.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.31) -3.34 Exscientia $37.00 million 30.72 -$67.70 million N/A N/A

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -30.63% -28.83% Exscientia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exscientia beats Immunovant on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

