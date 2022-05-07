Contrasting Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -8.37% -6.23% -5.10% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

9.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polar Power and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Polar Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.90 million 1.82 -$1.41 million ($0.48) -5.02 Solid Power $2.71 million 475.26 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Summary

Solid Power beats Polar Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

