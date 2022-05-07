Contrasting Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 40.51% 11.09% 1.21% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.18 $86.51 million $3.31 17.50 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

