Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of CPS stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,368,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $36.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

