Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPPMF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $422.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.