Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.