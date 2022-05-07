Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.