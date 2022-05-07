CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 18.73%.

CoreCard stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,484. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

