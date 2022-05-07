CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45 – $1.60 EPS.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,366. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 456.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.