CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45 – $1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 1,103,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

