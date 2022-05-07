CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45 – $1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
NYSE:CXW traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 1,103,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
