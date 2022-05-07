CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
