CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 59.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CORR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

