CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CORR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

