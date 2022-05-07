Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of 16.7-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,357. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,297,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,449,000 after buying an additional 684,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,990,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,617,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,818,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,604,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

