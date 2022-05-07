Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.27. 158,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,656. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

