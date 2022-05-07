Cosan S.A. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.334 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Cosan stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Cosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
