Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 719,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Costamare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Costamare by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Costamare by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

