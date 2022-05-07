Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 463.78 ($5.79).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 228.20 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.92.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

