Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given New €12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Crédit Agricole stock remained flat at $$5.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 113,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.79. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

