Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRARY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole stock remained flat at $$5.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 113,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.